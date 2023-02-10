Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 47,681 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,681 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,712,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. 5,149,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,899. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

