Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 17,601 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 331,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,272,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 595,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 23.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 254,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $6.19 on Friday, hitting $167.47. 4,056,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,346,764. The firm has a market cap of $167.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.