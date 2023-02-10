Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 12,712 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.50. 175,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average is $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,798 shares of company stock worth $35,802,299. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

