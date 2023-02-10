Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.51. 89,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

