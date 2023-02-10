Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,360,362 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,660,000. MSA Safety comprises 67.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,623,000 after purchasing an additional 114,210 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Price Performance

MSA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $146.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.18.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

