Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
About Nine Dragons Paper
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.
