Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nichias Price Performance

NICFF remained flat at $22.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Nichias has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

