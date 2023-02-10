NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Increased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,658 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.22% of NICE worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 180.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.45. 4,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $270.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.