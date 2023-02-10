Nexo Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Nexo has a market cap of $412.50 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003401 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00432144 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.53 or 0.28647302 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.00452433 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

