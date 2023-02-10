Newell Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 11,854 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 288% compared to the average daily volume of 3,058 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NWL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,771,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,802. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

