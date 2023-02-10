Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.
Newell Brands Stock Down 3.2 %
NWL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
