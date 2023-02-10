Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

NWL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after acquiring an additional 869,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 468,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 402,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.