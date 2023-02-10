Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.5 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

