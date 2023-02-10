Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

NEGG stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Newegg Commerce has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 493.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 103.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

