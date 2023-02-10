Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
NEGG stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Newegg Commerce has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 493.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 103.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
