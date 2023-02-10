Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Newcourt Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Newcourt Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Newcourt Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 284,133 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 29.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 51.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,274,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 774,343 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 31.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 124,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newcourt Acquisition Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

