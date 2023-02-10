New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Buyback $250.00 million in Shares

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

New York Times Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.