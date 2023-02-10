New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Buyback $250.00 million in Shares

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.
Shares of NYT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $47.67.
In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
