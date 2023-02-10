Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 133,744 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $362.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $411.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.