Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 130,271 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Netflix worth $172,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $360.58 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $411.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day moving average of $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Further Reading

