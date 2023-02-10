Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.48

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and traded as high as $28.43. Neovasc shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 31,280 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.18). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,077.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.