Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.48

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and traded as high as $28.43. Neovasc shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 31,280 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neovasc Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
About Neovasc
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
