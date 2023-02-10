NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 492,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,924. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.18. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $9,576,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 184.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,633,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.