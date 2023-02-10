Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.53 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

