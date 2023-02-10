Needham & Company LLC Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $23.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AUDC opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.