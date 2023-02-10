Needham & Company LLC Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $23.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
Shares of AUDC opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.
AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
