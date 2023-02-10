Needham & Company LLC Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $140.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $128.41.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $120,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,410 shares in the company, valued at $32,040,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,895,905. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

