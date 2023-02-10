Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nautilus Stock Down 3.7 %

NLS opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

