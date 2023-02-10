NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.81) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.14).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 306.40 ($3.68) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.81.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

