Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
