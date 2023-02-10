Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. 392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.0589 dividend. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

(Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.