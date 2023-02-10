MUSE ENT NFT Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $245.85 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00436102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.17 or 0.28888188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00440821 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00750184 USD and is up 15.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $245.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.