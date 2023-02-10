Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,321.88

Shares of Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,321.88 ($15.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,359.92 ($16.35). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,336 ($16.06), with a volume of 103,090 shares traded.

Murray International Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,268.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,321.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,271.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

Murray International Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Murray International Trust

In other news, insider Virginia Holmes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($15.60) per share, for a total transaction of £25,960 ($31,205.67).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

