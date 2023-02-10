Multichain (MULTI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.39 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Multichain token can now be bought for $9.67 or 0.00044616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $177.50 million and $35.39 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00431730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.30 or 0.28598608 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00443696 BTC.

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

