MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$71.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$45.20 and a 12-month high of C$73.49.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

About MTY Food Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.