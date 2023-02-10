MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($239.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 0.5 %

MTX opened at €226.50 ($243.55) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($237.74). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €214.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

