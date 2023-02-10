Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 3,033.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRPLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Mr Price Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Mr Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

