MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

Shares of SLAB opened at $183.01 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $190.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

