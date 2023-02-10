MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Greif Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GEF opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Greif Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
