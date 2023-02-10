MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

