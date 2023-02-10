MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 405,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Avnet



Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.



