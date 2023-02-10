MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,859 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 41.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 201,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

