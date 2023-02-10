MQS Management LLC Invests $338,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after acquiring an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

