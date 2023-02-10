MQS Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

HE stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

