Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $38.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mosaic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 30.5% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $38,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,128,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.30. The company had a trading volume of 141,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

