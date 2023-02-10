Morgan Stanley Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Lyft stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 206.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 567.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

