Morgan Stanley Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $85.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.25 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

