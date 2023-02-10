Morgan Stanley Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $244.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.88.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $242.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average is $228.55.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.