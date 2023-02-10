Moreno Evelyn V Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 5.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

Booking Trading Down 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $63.88 on Friday, reaching $2,372.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,319. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,989.70. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

