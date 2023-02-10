Moreno Evelyn V Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.58. 872,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

