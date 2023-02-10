Moreno Evelyn V Sells 26,250 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.65. The stock had a trading volume of 144,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,299. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

