Moreno Evelyn V Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE L traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. 125,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,450 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

