Moreno Evelyn V Invests $404,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.13. 144,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.