Moreno Evelyn V Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 200.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 40,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $267.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

