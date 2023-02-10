Moreno Evelyn V Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. 1,671,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

