Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EEM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 9,512,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,886,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

